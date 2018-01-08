Beutler family brings bulls, bucking horses to Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo

You can’t have a rodeo without horses and bulls. So this year, the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo turned to Beutler and Son Rodeo Company to bring their livestock from Oklahoma to Odessa.

“You know for 2018 Odessa is our first stop of the year and we get about 25 events a year and just show up with the horses and the bulls and the cowboys show up and we just kinda bring the rodeo to town,” said Rhett Beutler.

Rhett Beutler represents the son of Beutler and Son Rodeo Company, he’s a co-owner with his dad.

“He’s the 3rd generation, I’m the 4th generation and I’ve got a couple kids and they’re the 5th generation and if they hadn’t of started school, they’ll be down here,” said Rhett Beutler.

The business has been in the family since 1929, meaning little Rhett spent a good amount of time at the rodeo but following in his father’s footsteps was his choice.

“My dad told me you don’t have to do it, but I grew up doing it and liked it and here we are,” said Beutler.

Bussing bareback horses, saddleback bronc horses, and bulls all around the country is his full-time profession, and you better believe the animals keep every day interesting.

“Oh yeah, there’s always something happening, you're always getting run over. It’s just kind of the nature of the business,” said Beutler.

He says that similar to a family road trip, it has its challenges.

“It’s just like a bunch of kids, you just gotta take care of all of them making them get along. They’re always fighting and someone's crippled and beat up, someone's sick, gotta take care of all of them,” said Beutler.

Though Rhett says the biggest challenge of all is making sure his “recruiting” class will be good enough to make the cowboys happy.

“You can compare it to college football. You gotta have that good freshman class to step up to stay at the top of your game. Well kinda like for me, I’m trying to raise that next step of bulls that will replace those who are older and slowing down,” said Beutler.

That focus on the future has served the Beutler’s well as this business has been in the family for 89 years and counting.

