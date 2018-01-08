Motorcyclist seriously injured in Odessa hit and run crash

One motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Odessa on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of 48th St. and Andrews Highway around 4:15 p.m.

We're told an investigation revealed that a truck hit a motorcycle and fled the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

We're told the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist's name was not released by authorities.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.