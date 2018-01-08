Midland Co. District Attorney completes investigation into tampering accusations against Ross Bush

New information involving an investigation into former Midland County District Clerk Ross Bush.



The Midland County District Attorney's Office has just completed an investigation into accusations he tampered with government records.



We are told no charges have been filed against bush but that doesn't mean it won't happen.



District Attorney Laura Nodolff tells NewsWest 9 her office is working on a resolution with Bush's attorney.



She did not give any details on what government records may have been involved in the investigation.



Bush turned in his resignation last week shortly after filing to run for re-election.



The D.A. says his resignation does not involve this investigation.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.