Odessa police searching for person of interest

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a person of interest in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.

Authorities are searching for Cody Miller.

Miller is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information on where Miller is, contact Det. D. Rocha at (432) 335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-21149.

