Country artist Loretta Lynn fractures hip after fall

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has a fractured hip after a fall at her home in Tennessee.

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has a fractured hip after a fall at her home in Tennessee.

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has a fractured hip after a fall at her home in Tennessee.

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has a fractured hip after a fall at her home in Tennessee.

(RNN) – Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn is recovering from a broken hip after a fall at her Tennessee home last week.

“She is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers,” said in a statement on her website.

On Monday, her sister and fellow country artist Crystal Gayle posted about it on social media.

“I was with Loretta yesterday,” Gayle said on Facebook. “She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury.”

The 85-year-old music artist suffered a stroke last year that forced her to cancel her tour dates.

Lynn’s career has spanned parts of seven decades. She began performing professionally in the 1950s. Lynn’s been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards and won four, including a lifetime achievement award.

She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

Some of her hit songs include the autobiographical "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You're Lookin' at Country," "You Ain't Woman Enough" and "Fist City.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.