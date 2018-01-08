Part of Sam Houston street to close permanently - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Part of Sam Houston street to close permanently

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The City of Odessa will be closing a part of Sam Houston street permanently starting Monday. 

The area between Seventh and Eight street will be turned into a shared parking lot for the City Hall and First Baptist Church. 

