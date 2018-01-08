Midland Fire Department responding to structure fire, streets blocked off near Kentucky Ave

A freshman pledge was blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack and then repeatedly tackled in a 2013 hazing ritual. He was knocked unconscious and later died at a hospital.
Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.
Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.
Rare talks between the two Koreas have raised hopes for Olympic cooperation, but sharp differences are expected on political, military issues.
The City of Odessa will be closing a part of Sam Houston street permanently starting Monday.
