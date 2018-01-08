Midland Fire Department responding to structure fire, streets bl - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Fire Department responding to structure fire, streets blocked off near Kentucky Ave

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 1900 block of Kentucky. 

There are multiple rental properties that are attached in that area. Our reporter on the scene tells us several streets are blocked off in that area while firefighters contain the fire.

At this time injuries have not been reported. 

