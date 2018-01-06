MCSO in search of Crisis Intervention Unit volunteers

Ever thinking about being on the front lines of a crime scene helping the victim, if so the Midland County Sheriff's Office needs you.



They are currently accepting applications for volunteers in with their Crisis Intervention Unit.



The unit provides new volunteers with the required 40 hours of training.

Everyone of all ages is encouraged to apply.



You are required to have a clean criminal history.



Classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m, beginning on January 23rd.



Applications are accepted up until January 10th.



For more information call (432) 688-4635.

