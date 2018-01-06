Midland County Fair recognized with multiple awards

Last years Midland County Fair was a hit with the community. So much so, awards are piling in.



18 awards were presented to the Midland County Fair and Dooley Management.



Some of the awards were for marketing excellence and they took home best overall from the Texas Association of Fairs and Events trade show in San Antonio.



Congrats to everyone who put the fair together.

