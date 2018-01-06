Midland County Fair recognized with multiple awards

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.
Ever thinking about being on the front lines of a crime scene helping the victim, if so the Midland County Sheriff's Office needs you. They are currently accepting applications for volunteers in with their Crisis Intervention Unit.
Last years Midland County Fair was a hit with the community. So much so, awards are piling in.
Next week Andrews County will be getting a head start on their 2018 elections. 17 county and state candidates will be at the Andrews Senior Center for a public forum.
