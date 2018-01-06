District 31 primary candidates to meet in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

District 31 primary candidates to meet in Midland

(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Next week state senate candidates for District 31 will be in town.

The Midland County Republican Women will host a luncheon where Mike Canon, Victor Leal, and Kel Seliger will be in attendance to answer questions from voters.

The luncheon will be held at the Midland Country Club on January 10th at 11:15 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly