22-year-old woman from Seagraves killed in train crash, funeral services announced

Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.
Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.
A freshman pledge was blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack and then repeatedly tackled in a 2013 hazing ritual. He was knocked unconscious and later died at a hospital.
A freshman pledge was blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack and then repeatedly tackled in a 2013 hazing ritual. He was knocked unconscious and later died at a hospital.
New information involving an investigation into former Midland County District Clerk Ross Bush. The Midland County District Attorney's Office has just completed an investigation into accusations he tampered with government records.
New information involving an investigation into former Midland County District Clerk Ross Bush. The Midland County District Attorney's Office has just completed an investigation into accusations he tampered with government records.
You can’t have a rodeo without horses and bulls. So this year the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo turned to Beutler and Son Rodeo Company to bring their livestock from Oklahoma to Odessa.
You can’t have a rodeo without horses and bulls. So this year the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo turned to Beutler and Son Rodeo Company to bring their livestock from Oklahoma to Odessa.
The Odessa City Council is set to meet on Tuesday. On their agenda is an ordinance that will make adopting a pet easier for veterans and active military personnel.
The Odessa City Council is set to meet on Tuesday. On their agenda is an ordinance that will make adopting a pet easier for veterans and active military personnel.