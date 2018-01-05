DPS Troopers respond to deadly crash in Ector Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

DPS Troopers respond to deadly crash in Ector Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website) Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

DPS Troopers responded to a deadly crash in Ector County on Friday night. 

Details are limited at this time but we're told the crash occurred on State Highway 302, about 3 miles east of FM 886, around 7 p.m.

No additional information has been released at this time.

We'll keep you up-to-date.

