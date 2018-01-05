7 people taken to the hospital following 3-vehicle crash in Odes - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

7 people taken to the hospital following 3-vehicle crash in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Seven people were taken to the hospital following an evening crash in Odessa.

Details are limited but we're told the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 385 and Crane Ave.

We're told everyone who was taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. 

