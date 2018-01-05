Midland County Commissioners set to take action against pesky pigeons

The Midland County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet on Monday and item #20 on their agenda is a proposal to purchase two more Bird Buffers for the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Commissioner Scott Ramsey tells us it's a proposal that is all but a done deal.

"Everybody's for it, the ones we have already have worked so well here and over at the amphitheater that we need to expand our space a little bit more," said Ramsey.

The Bird Buffer machines work by spraying an invisible and biodegradable bird repellent in the form of vapor and without harming the bird. That convinces the animals to fly elsewhere.

"It takes them once maybe twice to realize they really don't want to fly through this again," said Ramsey.

The Commissioner of Precinct 1 in Midland County also believes that the Horseshoe Arena should be a top priority of the county considering how valuable of an asset the facility has become, as it hosts hundreds of events a year.

"This is a great facility we want to make it look nice, we don't want people to have to walk through what the birds left," said Ramsey.

Ramsey says without Bird Buffers, maintenance staff would be overloaded with bird dropping duty, and that the machines will actually save the county money on maintenance costs in the long run.

