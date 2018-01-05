Midland Fire Marshal David Hickman retires

After 30 plus years, David Hickman is saying goodbye to the Midland Fire Department.



He started his career in Big Lake.



You might have remembered the fire marshal coming to your school and teaching fire safety.



One thing you might not have known about Hickman.



He is a weightlifting champion.



But now, that he is retired, he is plans on writing a children's book on fire safety.



He is grateful to have served the Midland community.



"This is a great place to live. I plan on staying here. Midland is my home. It's a great city and I love it here and I love West Texas. I like pumpjacks, jackrabbits and mesquite smoke," said Hickman.



The City of Midland has not yet announced who will be taking Hickman's place.

