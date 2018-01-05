Congressman Mike Conaway talks education, oil, taxes and more

Congressman Mike Conaway was in West Texas on Friday. We were able to sit down with him and discuss taxes, education, oil and more.

One big change hitting Washington is new tax laws.

Concerned teachers reached out about some of the tax deductions on school supplies which they pay out of their own pockets.

Conaway told us this deduction is one of the popular deductions the house and senate compromised on, leaving it safe.

Teachers can spend up to $250 dollars on supplies for their classrooms and still get an above the line deduction for it. Conaway says this was at risk in the house, but after hearing concerned citizens across the country they decided to secure the deduction.

Conaway also told us about some changes being made by the Trump administration concerning the oil and gas industries, which are a big part of West Texas.

He says there are ways for companies to comply without government overreach.

You can watch the full interview in the video above where Conaway goes into detail on these and other issues, including the discussion of marijuana and answering questions from West Texans who reached to us during a Facebook live.

