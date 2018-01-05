Approximately 400 lbs. of marijuana seized following foot chase in Brewster Co.

Photo of the marijuana found inside the van. (Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Brewster County deputies made quite the discovery on Wednesday night.

We're told that south county deputies saw a white van while patrolling along FM 170, near Lajitas.

We're told deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled from them.

Following a brief pursuit, the suspects abandoned the vehicle near the Rio Grande, and fled on foot to Mexico.

Upon a search of the van, that's where authorities found approximately 400 pounds of marijuana.

We're told the case is still under investigation.

