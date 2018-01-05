Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo awarding scholarships during event

He's 9-years-old, has a steer named Big Max, and comes to Odessa from Lubbock, Texas, with two goals in mind.
He's 9-years-old, has a steer named Big Max, and comes to Odessa from Lubbock, Texas, with two goals in mind.
Spoof calls have been all the rage recently in West Texas and the Permian Basin. One expert chimed in to give you a heads up on who could possibly be on the other line and how to protect yourself.
Spoof calls have been all the rage recently in West Texas and the Permian Basin. One expert chimed in to give you a heads up on who could possibly be on the other line and how to protect yourself.
DPS Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash in Ector County. Details are limited at this time but we're told the crash occurred on State Highway 302, about 3 miles east of FM 886, around 7 p.m.
DPS Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash in Ector County. Details are limited at this time but we're told the crash occurred on State Highway 302, about 3 miles east of FM 886, around 7 p.m.
Midland College Basketball is hosting an energy appreciation night at the Chap Center.
Midland College Basketball is hosting an energy appreciation night at the Chap Center.
The Midland County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet on Monday and item #20 on their agenda is a proposal to purchase two more Bird Buffers for the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
The Midland County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet on Monday and item #20 on their agenda is a proposal to purchase two more Bird Buffers for the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.