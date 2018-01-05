Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo awarding scholarships during event

In the mix of barrel racing, bull riding and other rodeo events, the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo awards scholarship money to area high school seniors and college freshman.

"We do have scholarships, Christian youth nights have scholarships, our livestock division has scholarships. We do give out some scholarships to Odessa College. It is through a process of interviews they interview all the ones that have applied for scholarships. They're interviewed and then they pick the best out of the best. That is part of our deal is giving back to the kids. That is what we're here for, is for the kids," said Kevin Evans with the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo.

The scholarship interviews will start on Saturday.

