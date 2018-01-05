Midland College hosting energy appreciation night on Friday nigh - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland College hosting energy appreciation night on Friday night

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland College Basketball is hosting an energy appreciation night at the Chap Center.

They will be selling general admission tickets for $1 in honor of those that work in the energy industry across West Texas.

The Chaps and Lady Chaps will be wearing custom shooting shirts Friday night during warm-ups that read "energy fuels the nation.”

The Lady Chaps tip off at 5 p.m. The men's game starts at 7 p.m.

