Midland College hosting energy appreciation night on Friday night

Midland College Basketball is hosting an energy appreciation night at the Chap Center.

They will be selling general admission tickets for $1 in honor of those that work in the energy industry across West Texas.

The Chaps and Lady Chaps will be wearing custom shooting shirts Friday night during warm-ups that read "energy fuels the nation.”

The Lady Chaps tip off at 5 p.m. The men's game starts at 7 p.m.

