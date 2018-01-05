9-year-old Lubbock boy looks to wow the judges at Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo

He's 9-years-old, has a steer named Big Max, and comes to Odessa from Lubbock, Texas, with two goals in mind.

“Winning and having fun,” said Austin Airhart.

This is his first stab at a steer show and although he looks cool calm and collected, he said his nerves are running high.

“It's just cause it's my first one and I haven't done it,” said Airhart.

Not to mention the animal he's handling is about 20 times his body weight.

With the preliminary events behind him, he's now focused on the big show and he's hoping for a big moment where he's picked among his competition.

“After you go in the ring and the judge holds up numbers and then it tells you on the speakers,” said Airhart.

But no matter what the outcome is, he knows he's learning valuable lessons along the way

“It teaches you to be responsible and have more ability and just do more things and have fun,” said Airhart.

Austin will be in the ring Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

