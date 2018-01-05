Midland Co. District Clerk resigns - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Co. District Clerk resigns

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Midland County District Clerk Ross Bush has resigned from his position.

We’ve learned his resignation will be a topic of discussion at the Midland County Commissioners meeting on Jan. 8.

During his time as District Clerk, Bush brought in the automated Jury Summons system.

