TRAFFIC ALERT: Police redirecting I-20 traffic near mile marker 120

The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.
The City of Coahoma is under a boil water notice starting Friday.
DPS Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash that occurred in Martin County. We're told the crash happened on Highway 349, two miles south of Highway 176, on Thursday night.
