TRAFFIC ALERT: Police redirecting I-20 traffic near mile marker - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police redirecting I-20 traffic near mile marker 120

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is redirecting traffic on the I-20 service road after an accident happened Friday morning. 

We're told drivers should avoid the area near mile marker 120. 

Traffic is being redirected between Murphy street and Pagewood Ave. 

