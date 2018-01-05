New Goodwill store in Midland holds grand opening today

The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.
The Odessa Police Department is redirecting traffic on the I-20 service road after an accident happened Friday morning.
Goodwill is opening a new store on Loop 250 in Midland. This will be the third store they have in the Permian Basin.
The new father spent two days traveling, taking seven planes and 10 connections to witness his baby girl’s birth.
