New Goodwill store in Midland holds grand opening today

Goodwill will open a new store on Loop 250 in Midland. This will be the third store they have in the Permian Basin.

The building, which sits next to Haverty's, has gone through many phases over the years from a sports store, to Chelsea Rae's, and finally, it's a Goodwill store.

The choice for its location gives an ease of access, where other retailers are nearby, along with a donor support system.

"Our focus is where are the donors, where do donors want to travel to in order to donate because donations drive our business," said West Texas Goodwill CEO Kevin Bradford.

But there's a whole lot more to the new location, rather than it being just another retail store. One day, West Texas Goodwill hopes to put a career center in the Tall City. The center is a place where people from all walks of life are looking for a job, can get help with job skills training, resume development and skills preparation, all for free. That also includes people with disabilities.

"We believe jobs build lives which build hope and self-sufficiency so its important we communicate that we're not here to just run a retail store, but here to impact the community," said Bradford.

Last year, the company 1,000 people in employment services. With the new store, it's another way to give back to their community and help people get back on their feet.

"We're very excited and this community has supported us over the years, which is why its a great opportunity for us to expand here," said Bradford. "We feel like this building location while it's been through many iterations, we plan to be there for a long time."

It's another year and another step for the secondhand store to give Midlanders a second chance at life.

The grand opening kicks off at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. There's going to be gift card giveaways, food trucks and grab bags available. The address is 4100 Loop 250 Frontage Rd in Midland.

