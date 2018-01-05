2 children, woman stabbed in Baton Rouge

Two children and a woman were stabbed and taken to the hospital late Thursday night, according to investigators.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported it happened on Myrtle Grove Drive, which is just behind the Renaissance Hotel on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just after 11 p.m.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokeswoman with EBRSO, said the victims' conditions are unknown.

She added a man also suffered stab wounds. She stated he is suspected of stabbing the three victims and is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

