Victim identified in deadly Martin Co. crash

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
By Trevor Tankersley, Anchor
Scene of accident on Highway 349 (Source: KWES) Scene of accident on Highway 349 (Source: KWES)
MARTIN COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Aaron Ruiz, 26, from Booker, TX. We're told he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. 

DPS Troopers have confirmed that at least one person was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Martin County. 

The crash happened on Highway 349, two miles south of Highway 176.

Officials say the vehicles involved were a Ford pickup truck and a semi.

Traffic was backed up in the area while officials were on the scene but the roadway has since reopened. 

