At least 1 killed in Martin Co. crash

DPS Troopers have confirmed that at least one person was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Martin County.

The crash happened on Highway 349, two miles south of Highway 176.

Officials say the vehicles involved were a Ford pickup truck and a semi.

Traffic was backed up in the area while officials were on the scene but the roadway has since reopened.

