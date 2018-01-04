Odessa petition seeking to add At-Large council member under fire

The organization, "Odessa Together" held a press conference Thursday morning in hopes of encouraging a petition to disband.

The petition in question was started by "Drain the Swamp Odessa" and is seeking to add an at-large member to the Odessa City Council.

The petition needs 2,500 signatures to put the proposal on the upcoming voting ballot in May.

Though attorney Domingo Garcia, who is representing "Odessa Together," has called the proposal from the petition illegal.

"It's illegal to propose at-large systems that will dilute the right of Odessans, especially those from the west and south side. This would violate the Voting Rights Act of the United States," said Garcia.

Garcia also declared that if the petition is filed, his office will file lawsuits against those responsible for the petition.

Councilman Filiberto Gonzales was also in attendance at the press conference in support of the organization. He says whatever the outcome, he wont be changing his priorities.

"I still gotta roll up my sleeves and get to work. I still gotta do what's best for the city of Odessa," said Gonzales.

We also reached out to "Drain the Swamp," but was unable to get a hold of anyone. However, a Facebook post from the organization called the press conference and announcement of possible lawsuits "an intimidation technique."

