Jimenez sisters sharing the court at Odessa High School

DPS Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash that occurred in Martin County. We're told the crash happened on Highway 349, two miles south of Highway 176, on Thursday night.
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.
As the saying goes, you never think about insurance until you have to use it. In the case of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office they haven’t had to use their new pepper spray guns.
The second full week of December proved to be relatively calm for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa. There were only two restaurants with perfect scores for the week of December 11 through December 15, while one restaurant made our low performer list.
Basketball is not just a hobby for the Beattie family. It is a passion and a family tradition. Leia and Makenna Beattie are the last of the 4 Beattie sisters to play at Midland Classical together and this year is the final season they'll play side by side.
