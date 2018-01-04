Schlumberger planning to take over Weatherford International

Schlumberger is planning to take over fracking business, Weatherford International.



Back in March, the company had announced they would be moving forward in a joint venture with Schlumberger.



But a week ago, they decided to sell their business.



Weatherford has suffered major losses since 2014.



The company plans to sell units to raise cash to hopefully reduce their $7.9 billion debt.



As part of the deal, about 100 Weatherford employees will transfer to Schlumberger.



