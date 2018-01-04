Schlumberger planning to take over Weatherford International - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Schlumberger planning to take over Weatherford International

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Schlumberger is planning to take over fracking business, Weatherford International.

Back in March, the company had announced they would be moving forward in a joint venture with Schlumberger.

But a week ago, they decided to sell their business.

Weatherford has suffered major losses since 2014.

The company plans to sell units to raise cash to hopefully reduce their $7.9 billion debt.

As part of the deal, about 100 Weatherford employees will transfer to Schlumberger.

