Entrance fee raised at Carlsbad Caverns National Park

You'll be paying more to visit the Carlsbad Caverns.



The entrance fee was raised from $10 to $12.



It's the first hike since 2012.



According to the Carlsbad Current Argus, park officials say the fees are a "critical" source of funding for the park.



80 percent of the money goes to pay for visitor services and projects.



The other 20 percent is used to support other national parks that do not charge entrance fees.



The park is in the process of upgrading its main elevator system, which is expected to be operational by May.



