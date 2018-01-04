TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Dixie Blvd. to be closed tonight - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Dixie Blvd. to be closed tonight

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

We have a traffic alert for drivers in Odessa.

Dixie Blvd. between 49th St. and 50th St. will be closed Thursday night.

We're told the closure is for water line repairs in the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

