Sears at Midland Park Mall to close in early April

Sears Holdings has announced their latest stores that will be closed and the Midland Sears store is on that list.

In the latest list, the Sears store at the Midland Park Mall has been slated for closing in early 2018.

The Midland Sears store is among 39 others that will be closing between early March and early April 2018.

We're told the Auto Center at the Midland Store will close sometime this month.

We're told eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

In a press release Sears Holdings said, "we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members."

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 12, 2018.

As you may recall, the Sears store in Odessa closed back in the Spring of 2017.

