OPD on the lookout for chicken thieves

The Odessa Police Department is on the lookout for some chicken thieves who walked out of Albertson's without paying.

Officers were called out to the North County Road West location in reference to the robbery on Tuesday where they were told the two suspects left with approximately $25 worth of chicken without attempting to pay.

When an employee confronted them, one of the suspects put his arms around the employee's throat and threatened them saying they had a knife.

Anyone with information in reference to their identity is asked to call (432) 335-4924.

