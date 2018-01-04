OPD officers receive doughnuts and kolaches

In a kind gesture, The Orchard Park Assisted Living facility stopped by the Odessa Police Department on Thursday morning with treats.

The doughnuts and Kolaches were welcomed by officers ready to start their day.

“The Odessa Police Department would like to thank Orchard Park of Permian Basin Assisted Living & Memory Care for bringing donuts & kolaches this morning to the patrol officers and detectives,” the department wrote in a press release. Thank you for your continued support towards law enforcement!”

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.