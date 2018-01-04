OPD investigating auto burglary

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help in a burglary investigation.

We’re told officers were called out to the 501 North Grandview in reference to an auto burglary back on Oct. 5, 2017.

Their investigation revealed a man burglarized a maroon 2003 Chevrolet Malibu and stole approximately $1,700 worth of electronics.

Anyone with information relevant to the identity of the man in the video is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-TIPS.

