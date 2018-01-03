Six men arrested on charges of trying to pay for prostitutes

The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.
The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help in a burglary investigation.
It's can be a tough subject to talk about. But Basin Assistance Services breaks that silence and opens their doors to anyone either curious or concerned about having HIV.
An Amtrak train with passengers on board derailed near the Savannah Station on Seaboard Coastline Drive Wednesday night.
