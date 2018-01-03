Six men arrested on charges of trying to pay for prostitutes

From Christmas Eve up until Tuesday, 6 men were arrested on charges of trying to pay for prostitutes.



The arrest records show they all looked to pay for sex and each one was caught at the same location.



The men arrested were Narsimha Borra, Scott Carley, Jamie Dauzat, Stephen Emonaye, Jeffrey Payne and Joshua Williams.



According to records, the men paid between $100 and $120 for sex.



Arrest records go on to say the men used a popular site to arrange the hookups.



Those planned hookups occurred at a Midland hotel in 3100 block of West Wall.



Once they arrived at the hotel, they were put in handcuffs and arrested.



Arrest records show the men's home addresses were as close as Midland and Odessa to as far as Lubbock and Oklahoma.



Each man was charged with trying to solicit a prostitute.



Bonds were set at $500 each.



One other man that was not mentioned was arrested at a different location by the Midland County Sheriff's Office.



He was charged with trying to solicit a prostitute under the age of 18.



We tried speaking to the Midland Police Department about these arrests but because of the nature of their undercover operations, they weren't available for comment.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.