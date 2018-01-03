Traffic projects on the way along Interstate 20 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Traffic projects on the way along Interstate 20

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
We have a traffic alert for drivers in Midland and Odessa.

The passing lanes on I-20 at the Crane Avenue overpass are closed.

Crews will be paving the crossovers and it's expected to last for a month.

Over in Midland, on Friday, try to avoid West Loop 250 at I-20.

The southbound lanes of Loop 250 will be closed.

Crews are creating concrete traffic barriers in that area.

Construction is expected to last for a day.

