Traffic projects on the way along Interstate 20

We have a traffic alert for drivers in Midland and Odessa.

The passing lanes on I-20 at the Crane Avenue overpass are closed.



Crews will be paving the crossovers and it's expected to last for a month.



Over in Midland, on Friday, try to avoid West Loop 250 at I-20.



The southbound lanes of Loop 250 will be closed.



Crews are creating concrete traffic barriers in that area.



Construction is expected to last for a day.



