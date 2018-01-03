Renovation project planned this year for downtown Midland County - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Renovation project planned this year for downtown Midland County Public Library

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Midland County Downtown Public Library. (Source: Wikimedia) Midland County Downtown Public Library. (Source: Wikimedia)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A renovation project is planned for the downtown Midland County Public Library this year.

When it re-opens, you will be greeted with a new look.

There is no firm date on when those renovations will start.

But the library will be closed to the public on March 1.

The Centennial Library will remain open during the renovation.

