Market Street, Albertsons Market kick off 27th Annual 'Souper Bowl of Caring' Drive

You can help West Texas families put food on the table.



On Wednesday, United Supermarkets and family kicked off their 27th annual "Souper Bowl of Caring" Drive.



It benefits the West Texas Food Bank.



At any of Market Street or Albertsons Market location, you can buy a bag for $8 and that bag of items will go to the food bank.



United will take each bag you buy to the food bank.

If you don't want to purchase the bag, you can also donate money at checkout.



Their goal is to raise 120,000 pounds of food.



The drive lasts until Super Bowl Sunday, which is February 4.



United says it's important to help each other out.



"I think we get caught up in our own neighborhoods or our own routines, and we don't notice that there is still a need and there is still hungry people. As long as there are hungry people in our community, I think we gotta do things like this to feed them," said John Jameson, Regional VP for Midland, Odessa and Eastern New Mexico United Supermarkets.



Last year, United Supermarkets helped raise 113,000 pounds of food.

