Smartphone apps that give back

If you're looking to start your new year with some good will, here's a list of smartphone apps that will help you do that.

ShareTheMeal - Works with World Food Programme to provide meals for children in impoverished countries. https://sharethemeal.org

Olio - Connects neighbors with each other and with local shops so surplus food and other items can be shared, not thrown away. https://olioex.com/

Schoola - Donate gently used kids clothes to raise money for donor's school. https://www.schoola.com/

Lyft - Activate "round up and donate" setting to donate money to charity. https://www.lyft.com/round-up

Charity Miles - App tracks the distance you've ran or biked and donates to charities at no charge to you. http://www.charitymiles.org/

One Today - Google Wallet lets you donate to dozens of U.S. based nonprofits https://onetoday.google.com/

Worldpackers - Find volunteer opportunities in over 100 countries with commitment of a few days, weeks, months, or years. https://www.worldpackers.com/

Be my eyes - Connects the blind and visually impaired with sighted volunteers. http://bemyeyes.com/

Charitybuzz - bid on items from dream vacations to celebrity meetups to raise money for nonprofits. https://www.charitybuzz.com/

