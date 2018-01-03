Odessa Police release surveillance video following aggravated robbery

The Odessa Police Department has released surveillance video of an aggravated robbery that took place last week.

The aggravated robbery took place at the Smoker's Outlet, located at 2604 N. Grandview Ave., just after 8:30 p.m.

We're told an investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store and demanded all the cash from the register while firing one round from a handgun.

Police said the suspect fled the scene northbound with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a thin male, approximately 6' tall and 140 pounds, wearing a mask gloves and Nike Air Force One shoes.

If you have any information on this aggravated robbery, contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-38235.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.