UTPB Women's Basketball Team steps on the court with momentum after winter break

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin Women’s basketball team will have their first game back from break on Thursday.

The Falcons last game was December 19 when they beat Sul Ross State by 20 points and went into the holidays with a win.



They are trying to carry that momentum over to this week as the Falcons take on conference opponent Cameron University.



Both teams hold a 4-8 record and hope to get a conference win.



Coach Rae Boothe talked about what the falcons need to improve on and how winter break helped them reboot.

“We lose our composure at points during the game. We have really never put together a 40-minute composed game. We want to know their personnel, we want to execute what we’ve been working on the last week offensively and defensively. Playing the whole game, staying composed, competing, playing hard for 40 minutes, not 30. That has been a trend for us the last 4 or 5 games. I think we needed the break. Our bodies were tired, our minds were tired. I think it was just a perfect time for us to take a break from each other. Then come back and be very motivated and energetic and just focused on basketball. We’ve had a really good week of just practice. We’re looking forward to going into tomorrow (Thursday),” said Boothe.

The Falcons tip off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to begin their 3-game homestretch.

