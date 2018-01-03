U.T.P.B. men's basketball to face off against team who stopped them twice

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin men's basketball team only suffered one loss at home last year to Cameron University.



They also fell to Cameron on the road.



The Falcons finished last season first in the conference and Cameron finished in the middle of the pack but they somehow had UTPB’s number.



On Thursday night, the two will meet again in Odessa and U.T.P.B. hopes that this new year will bring new results.

The game will start at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.