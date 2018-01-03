TRAFFIC ALERT: OPD working accident on I-20, Faudree Rd.

The song by the Beatles, "With A Little Help From My Friends," is what the Friends of Ector County Library is all about.
We have a traffic alert for drivers in Midland and Odessa. The passing lanes on I-20 at the Crane Avenue overpass are closed.
A renovation project is planned for the downtown Midland County Public Library this year. When it re-opens, you will be greeted with a new look.
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin Women’s basketball team will have their first game back from break on Thursday.
South Korea says North Korea has announced it will reopen a cross-border communication channel in another sign of easing animosity between the rivals.
