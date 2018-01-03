TRAFFIC ALERT: OPD working accident on I-20, Faudree Rd. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: OPD working accident on I-20, Faudree Rd.

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is working an accident on I-20 near Lufkin and Faudree Rd. 

There is no word on any injuries at this time. Avoid the area if possible. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly