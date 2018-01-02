City of Odessa working water line breaks throughout the city

The City of Odessa is working to repair water line breaks throughout the city.

We're told utility crews are responding and repairing main breaks as quickly as possible to minimize the impact to residents.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution in the area utility crews are working as water from the break can result in ice on the roadways.

City officials are reminding residents that if you are experiencing a broken water pipe, or if the water line between the water meter and your home is broke, you'll need to call a plumber.

If you suspect a water line break, you can call (432) 335-4625.

