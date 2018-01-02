Midland police release new details after SUV goes airborne, lands on shed

UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has released some new information regarding a strange crash that occurred on Tuesday night in Midland.

We're told that a small white Mazda SUV was traveling eastbound on Tradewinds Boulevard, turned on to Thomason Drive and proceeded to turn north on to the East service road of Loop 250.

Then from the service road, the vehicle began traveling north through an empty field.

That's when police said the vehicle then struck a dumpster which acted as a vault, propelling the vehicle over a fence and onto a shed.

Police believe medical reasons may have been the cause of the accident.

Midland police said they are not filing charges against the driver.

---------------------------

Midland police are on the scene of a vehicle that is currently on top of a shed.

We're told the officials are located just north of the intersection of Loop 250 and Thomason Dr.

Authorities had to use a crane to get the vehicle down off of the shed.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and said they don't know yet how the vehicle landed on top of the shed.

