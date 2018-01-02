Driver taken to the hospital after vehicle goes airborne, lands on shed

Midland police are on the scene of a vehicle that is currently on top of a shed.

We're told the officials are located just north of the intersection of Loop 250 and Thomason Dr.

Authorities had to use a crane to get the vehicle down off of the shed.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and said they don't know yet how the vehicle landed on top of the shed.

