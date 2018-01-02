Counterfeit money seen in Fort Stockton

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.
South Korea says North Korea has announced it will reopen a cross-border communication channel in another sign of easing animosity between the rivals.
This Friday, the 63rd annual Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo will kickoff at the Ector County Coliseum. As many of us know, the coliseum is home to the Odessa Jackalopes, so every year a group of local volunteers transform the ice rink into a rodeo arena.
The City of Odessa is working to repair water line breaks throughout the city. We're told utility crews are responding and repairing main breaks as quickly as possible to minimize the impact to residents.
