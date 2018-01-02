Counterfeit money seen in Fort Stockton

The Fort Stockton Police Department is warning residents and businesses to be watching out for counterfeit money.

We're told officers responded to a call of a possible counterfeit $100 bill on Tuesday.

Authorities later determined that the bill was fake.

Police added that the bill had pink and white Chinese writing on the front and back of the bill.

Fort Stockton police are asking anyone who may have some of the fake money contact 911 or the Fort Stockton Police Department at (432) 336-4600.

