Permian defeats Brownfield at home

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Permian defeated Brownfield at home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers led by 5 at the half, but had a monster third quarter run to clinch a nearly 20 point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Permian Senior guard Javorian Miller finished the game with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

The final score was Permian 85, Brownfield 56. 

