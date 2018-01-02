Midland police searching for man who stole motorized handicap ca - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland police searching for man who stole motorized handicap cart

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance photo of suspect driving motorized handicap cart. (Source: Midland Police Department) Surveillance photo of suspect driving motorized handicap cart. (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a man who stole a motorized handicap cart.

We're told the theft took place at the Super Mercado.

If you have any information on who this man is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #171207010.

